Naval youngsters unite for fun times

The Kings Camp at both HMS Temeraire and HMS Collingwood ended this year with record high numbers of naval children in attendance
YOUNGSTERS with naval backgrounds have united at a series of summer activity camps.

More than 200 children aged five to 14 have enjoyed a host of sporting activities – from badminton to swimming – at the annual summer Kings Camp.

Hosted across HMS Temeraire in Portsmouth and HMS Collingwood in Fareham, the now-packed camps used to draw 30 to 40 youngsters per year.

Organiser of the local Kings Camp – which is funded by The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, Tiny Nash, said: ‘I brought the camp down from Scotland when I was drafted as the physical development officer. I saw it up there and thought it was a great idea, so I spoke to Kings Foundation and brought it to Portsmouth.

‘The number attending is getting bigger, which is great. Hopefully that will continue in the future.’

Mum-of-two, Joanne May, whose son Will has just finished his second year at Kings Camp, said: ‘Last year, my husband was away on a nine-month deployment and Will found it really difficult, but the camp was just brilliant for him. He loves the sports and the staff are absolutely brilliant.’

Equally enthused, Will said: ‘You get to do lots of stuff and learn new sports. I want to come again next year.’