Naval youngsters unite for fun times

YOUNGSTERS with naval backgrounds have united at a series of summer activity camps.

More than 200 children aged five to 14 have enjoyed a host of sporting activities – from badminton to swimming – at the annual summer Kings Camp.

Hosted across HMS Temeraire in Portsmouth and HMS Collingwood in Fareham, the now-packed camps used to draw 30 to 40 youngsters per year.

Organiser of the local Kings Camp – which is funded by The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, Tiny Nash, said: ‘I brought the camp down from Scotland when I was drafted as the physical development officer. I saw it up there and thought it was a great idea, so I spoke to Kings Foundation and brought it to Portsmouth.

‘The number attending is getting bigger, which is great. Hopefully that will continue in the future.’

Mum-of-two, Joanne May, whose son Will has just finished his second year at Kings Camp, said: ‘Last year, my husband was away on a nine-month deployment and Will found it really difficult, but the camp was just brilliant for him. He loves the sports and the staff are absolutely brilliant.’

Equally enthused, Will said: ‘You get to do lots of stuff and learn new sports. I want to come again next year.’