Navy chefs to compete in forces’ MasterChef

CHEFS from HMS Queen Elizabeth are preparing to cook up a storm in the armed forces version of MasterChef.

Royal Navy chefs from Portsmouth will join others from around the country at HMS Raleigh next week.

Members of the Naval Service Culinary Arts Team are practising the dishes they hope will wow the judges at this year’s Exercise Joint Caterer.

The annual tri-service competition will see the Portsmouth naval team pit their skills against their opposite numbers in the Army and RAF, in a range of individual and team challenges.

Seven members of the team will come from the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, which came into Portsmouth in August.

Chef Nicholas Cassidy, 21, is competing in junior chef of the year and a cook-and-serve event.

He said: ‘Last year I got two bronze medals and I’m going to try to get a silver at least this year.

‘I got an amazing buzz from the competition last time, which made me want to do it again.

‘We’ve got a great team and you learn from them and make new friends.

‘Being on HMS Queen Elizabeth is really good – it’s busy and the galley is huge.’

Last year, the Royal Navy won the gold medal and best-in-class for the Blue Ribbon event, the Parade de Chefs.

Parade de Chefs is a three-course meal cooked for more than 80 people.

The NASCAT is formed from ships and submarines across the Royal Navy’s fleet.

Chief Petty Officer Si Geldart is the overall team captain for the second year running, while CPO Oliver Sim is leading the front-of- house competitors.

CPO Geldart said: ‘We have about 40 competitors this time, including the Royal Marines field cooking team and six Americans.

‘We have a couple of stars in our team, who I think are going to go places and do well — I think we have as good a chance as any of doing well in the Parade again.

‘We have a smaller team than the army and the RAF, but as team captain I’m obviously hoping that we will win.’