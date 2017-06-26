Navy commander honoured with MBE

A ROYAL Navy officer has been awarded an MBE for a successful operation in UK waters – including a record drugs bust.

Commander Michael Wood, captain of HMS Somerset, is praised in the award citation for ‘his leadership and deft management’.

His ship was involved in the discovery of the biggest-ever single haul of illegal drugs in the UK – five tonnes of cocaine, worth an estimated £500m – 100 miles east of Aberdeen.

Reacting to the award, Cdr Wood praised his crew and their efforts, adding: ‘I was immensely proud just to be the ship’s captain; the MBE is a humbling bonus, for which I am very grateful.’