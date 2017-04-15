Navy frigate escorts two Russian warships through English Channel

A NAVY frigate is set to escort two Russian warships through the English Channel overnight.

HMS Sutherland spotted the ships on Friday morning as they sailed through the North Sea towards the Dover Straits.

Royal Navys HMS Sutherland escorts two Russian warships past UK coastline. Picture: LA(Phot) Guy Pool

The Type 23 frigate will monitor the movements of the Steregushchiy-class corvettes, Soobrazitelny and Boiky, as they pass close to United Kingdom territorial waters today, the navy said.

A navy spokesman said the Russian ships had been joined by a support tankers and an ocean-going tug on Friday afternoon.

Defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon said: ‘HMS Sutherland is carefully marking these Russian ships as they pass close to UK waters.

‘The Royal Navy maintains a vigilant watch and is always ready to keep Britain safe.’

The Plymouth-based ship will use radar to track the foreign naval vessels.

Commander Andrew Canale, commanding officer of HMS Sutherland, said: ‘As one of the Royal Navy’s high readiness units, HMS Sutherland is required to escort warships that approach the UK and this task is considered routine business for us.

‘It is vitally important the Royal Navy demonstrates its presence and commitment to the integrity of UK territorial waters as we work around the clock to secure the seas of our island nation.’