Navy team wins trophy for the second time

TWO personnel from a naval training base returned victorious from an armed forces hockey game.

Petty Officer Underwater Warfare (POUW) Timmy Mallett (pictured) and Leading Physical Trainer Sammy Howard from HMS Collingwood in Fareham took part in The Inter Service Indoor Hockey Championships 2017 against the Army and Royal Air Force.

The pair helped the 11-man squad retain the John Gawly trophy.

POUW Mallett said: ‘Having taken the reins of the Royal Navy masters at the beginning of this season, a successful indoor championship was the perfect way for me and the team to get started.

‘The Inter Service Outdoor Hockey Championships are coming up in early 2018 and I am confident that we are laying strong foundations within the squad to allow us to be successful in that event too.’

The first game for the navy’s team saw them take on the Royal Air Force and return with a 5-1 win.

Whilst in the second game, the Royal Navy hockey squad took on the Army who were trying to win the trophy on home turf.

The Royal Navy squad raced into an early three-goal lead and after a fierce second half, the team finished with a comfortable 6-2 victory.

POUW Mallett added: ‘It’s an exciting time for masters level hockey with a culture of success developing within the Royal Navy group.’