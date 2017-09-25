Navy trainee takes on Hell On The Humber

A YOUNG Royal Navy trainee from HMS Sultan has taken on the challenge of a lifetime.

Engineering technician Charlie Brooks took part in the Hell On The Humber challenge to raise money for The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

Charlie joined HMS Sultan in April after his initial training at HMS Raleigh, and is working his way through 30 weeks of training on the Engineering Technician Initial Career course.

He said: ‘I chose to show my support for the RNRMC because at Raleigh you get to hear about all the things that the charity can do for you and I thought it would be good to give something back.

‘The HOTH challenge allows you to either do a six, 12 or 24-hour endurance run and it’s up to you how many miles you decide you want to achieve.

‘Last October I had done the six-hour and completed 28 miles, so I set my target at 50 miles in 12 hours and I managed to get there slowly which was good.

‘So far on my JustGiving page I have raised £465 and through sponsorships I’ve also raised £165, which is great.’

RNRMC regional fundraiser Hilary Jukes said: ‘We are really grateful to Charlie for all his efforts.

‘To complete the challenge as part of a team would be a massive achievement, but to do this on his own is absolutely fantastic.

‘We are just so grateful for all of our fundraisers.’