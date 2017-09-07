New chances for engineers

Have your say

MARINE engineers and technicians at HMS Sultan are being offered enhanced learning opportunities.

A new agreement with the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) means that trainees will receive additional support and discounted access to conferences and events.

Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan Captain Peter Towell said: ‘I am delighted that we’ve reached an agreement with IMarEST.

‘This memorandum of understanding ensures we are training our engineers to the highest standard for marine engineering and that they can achieve a level of registration which is recognised as a worldwide benchmark.’