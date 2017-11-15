New commanding officer for Fareham naval base

Have your say

SAILORS and staff at HMS Collingwood have welcomed their new commanding officer to the site.

Captain Robert Vitali has taken command of the 200-acre site, as well as the wider aspects of the Maritime Warfare School.

His role also encompasses the Defence Diving School in Horsea Island, the School of Physical Training in HMS Temeraire and Phoenix Training Group at HMS Excellent, all in Portsmouth.

Captain Vitali said: ‘I am both privileged and excited to have taken command of HMS Collingwood and the Maritime Warfare School.

‘Training and preparing our sailors and officers for a range of global maritime operations is a vital task and I am looking forward to the challenges ahead.’