New Royal Navy shipbuilding plan ‘destined for failure’

A RADICAL plan to break up BAE Systems’ monopoly on naval shipbuilding in the UK is destined to fail, industry experts have claimed.

Naval architect Sir John Parker unveiled a report into nation’s shipbuilding strategy last month.

Sir John recommended spreading work across other shipyards in the country, as well as cutting steel on the new class of Type 31 frigates as soon as possible.

His efforts were lauded by city industrialists for its ‘sound common sense’.

But now the Royal United Services Institute has claimed Sir John’s vision is unlikely to become a reality.

Dr Peter Roberts, director of military sciences at the defence think-tank, said: ‘Ending BAE’s monopoly might seem a lovely idea for industry but very few companies are willing to take on as difficult a customer as the Ministry of Defence, which changes its mind all the time as warfare changes.’

He said bringing a warship from concept to build could take decades, adding: ‘These are very complex vessels and few companies can commit to those long timeframes.’

Defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon said Sir John’s work would ‘inform’ the nation’s future shipbuilding strategy.