Open day at a military base badse

FAMILIES are being invited to an open day at one of the army’s largest reserve bases in Portsmouth.

Soldiers at 295 (Hampshire Yeomanry) Battery of the Royal Artillery are throwing open the doors to their base, in Peronne Road, Hilsea, next month.

The day will be packed with live music and community fun. Attractions include a bouncy castle, beer tent, stalls and a Chinook flypast.

Captain Colin McQuillan, of 295 Battery, said: ‘This is an invite to the whole of Hilsea to see what’s on their doorstep.

‘We just want to open our doors a bit so people can see what we’re all about.’

The open day is taking place on Saturday, July 8, from 1pm to 5.30pm.

It is raising cash for armed forces charity SSAFA.