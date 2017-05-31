PICTURE GALLERY: Royal Navy deals drugs runners a £65m blow

TERRORISTS have been dealt a major blow to their funding after a Royal Navy frigate seized a £65m haul of cannabis and heroin during a bust in the Indian Ocean.

Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Monmouth destroyed 455kg of cannabis and 266kg of heroin after finding it hidden in the freezer of a fishing boat.

Royal Navy and Royal Marines Boarding team, with Cdr Ian Feasey, Commanding Officer, HMS Monmouth (centre) and the recovered drugs haul.

The suspicious dhow - a type of vessel common to the Middle East and Indian Ocean - had been spotted by the ship in an area not normally known for fishing.

Swooping into action before the smugglers could destroy any evidence, HMS Monmouth sent two boarding teams in fast rigid inflatable boats to intercept the dhow.

The teams spent 60 hours painstakingly scouring the vessel for narcotics, before eventually finding them hidden in a freezer beneath three tonnes of ice.

Commander Ian Feasey, HMS Monmouth’s commanding officer, said: ‘Such a substantial seizure of drugs will deal a significant blow to the international narcotics trade which is known to provide funding for terrorist organisations.

A Royal Navy boarding team from HMS Monmouth climbing on board to conduct a search of a fishing dhow which eventually yielded a drugs haul of 455kg of cannabis and 266kg of heroin.

‘I am extremely proud of the professionalism, diligence and perseverance of my boarding team to achieve a result in such arduous conditions.

‘This has been an effort by the whole ship’s company and their efforts speak volumes about the Royal Navy’s ability and commitment to preventing illegal activity on the high seas.’

Once the two boarding teams, one made up of Royal Marines from 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group and the other of Royal Navy search specialists, reached the suspect vessel they conducted a detailed search.

After removing three tonnes of ice from a freezer on board, a hidden compartment was found, in which the dhow’s crew had hidden the 266kg of pure heroin and 455k of cannabis resin with a total street value in the UK of around £65m.

A member of the Ship's Company of HMS Monmouth destroys narcotics intercepted on a dhow transiting the Indian Ocean.

Lieutenant Alison Ross, one of HMS Monmouth’s boarding officers, said: ‘After such a long search I had doubts we would find anything, but the reactions of the crew to our activity in certain areas was enough to convince us that there was illegal cargo.

‘Eventually the breakthrough was made and we could bring the operation to a close, having successfully put a stop to the progress of the drugs.’

The drugs bust comes after The News revealed that in a space of two years, the Royal Navy had seized almost £1bn from drug dealers across the world.

The efforts by the senior service garnered praise from the then-prime minister David Cameron.

The Ship's Company of HMS Monmouth recovering the seized illicit drugs for accounting on board the Frigate before destruction.

Narcotics from the latest raid by the Plymouth-based Type 23 were disposed of in the sea.

Monmouth will now continue her patrols of the Indian Ocean as part of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF150), a coalition of warships with a mission to promote maritime security in order to counter terrorist acts and related illegal activities, which terrorists use to fund or conceal their movements.

CTF150, which is currently being led by the French Navy, has now scored three major drugs busts in this month alone.