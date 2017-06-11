PICTURE GALLERY: Southwick’s D-Day Revival

THOUSANDS of people took a step back in time to see what life must have been like in the run-up to D-Day.

Families enjoyed the Southwick D-Day Revival over the weekend.

Amy Baker singing Pucture: Habibur Rahman

It is the fourth time the event has been staged in the village to mark the anniversary of D-Day.

Southwick House was the beating heart of Operation Overlord where military leaders mapped out the Normandy invasion in 1944.

Re-enactors along with dozens of military vehicles and displays helped to give the village’s streets an authentic 1940s feel.

Among those there was Derek Stanley, 77, who travelled from Bath in his MG TA 1938, dressed as an RAF pilot.

John Wright and Trudy Vallender taking a selfie

He said: ‘I have been coming here for four years.

‘It’s a great show, I love coming to it. Honestly, it keeps getting bigger and better.’

Attractions on the day included tours of the D-Day Map Room, invasion defence briefings on the village green, a vintage market, a period funfair in Squire’s Paddock, and talks by military experts.

Stephanie Griffiths, 34, of Emsworth was visiting with son, Frederick, eight. She said: ‘I am German and we would not have anything like this for obvious reasons.

A superb set of wheels were on show

‘But it’s nice to see how proud the nation is of what happened.’

Retired soldier Eric Woodgate was with partner Louise Ellis, 50, and their son James, nine.

The 51-year-old of Fareham, said: ‘It’s nice to have a celebration like this in the village because it’s import to acknowledge the role it played.’

The three-day bonanza is expected to raise £20,000 for charity. One of the organisers, Martin Bazele, said he was ‘thrilled’ at the turnout.

People were able to see artillery from the D-Day period

He said: ‘It’s been just extraordinary. It’s wonderful to see the village like this.’