PICTURE GALLERY: Sussex soldiers join major training exercise in America

SOLDIERS from Sussex are carrying out live-firing attack drills in a major training exercise in America.

Reservists from 3rd Battalion The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment are being backed by air, mortars and artillery fire with support from American helicopters under a joint operation in urban warfare with the US National Guard at Camp Grayling, Michigan.

Picture: Ministry of Defence

The regiment - which recruits extensively in Hampshire and Sussex and across the south - is taking part in Exercise Northern Strike for the next two weeks.

In addition to the American hosts, soldiers from 3 PWRR, into which the Hampshire Regiment was amalgamated 25 years ago, are also be training alongside Danish, Latvian and Polish military contingents. Together, as a multinational force, almost 6,000 troops will participate in the exercise.

Approximately 140 Reservists from Folkestone in Kent, supported by soldiers from its sister companies based in Farnham and Sussex have deployed to the U.S.A.

A regimental spokesman said: 'Elements of the exercise over the coming days will see troops from 3 PWRR taking part in an Urban Force on Force attack - UK vs U.S. troops, some battle preparation including blank to live firing processes.

'They will endure a company size live firing deliberate attack exercise including an air assault – utilising US support helicopters for insertion and use of air, mortars and artillery fire support.'