Veterans celebrated Airborne Forces Day last Saturday with a commemorative parade at HMS Excellent in Portsmouth.

Dozens of ex-servicemen enjoyed reminiscing with families and former comrades about their careers in the Parachute Regiment at the stone frigate on Whale Island.

Major General Chip Chapman inspects the parade. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (170755-1) PPP-170907-115525006

Scores of veterans joined in the parade at HMS Excellent. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (170755-1) PPP-170907-115502006

Left to right, Ivor Maddock, Alan Keen, Bob Ball, and Henry Fitzpatrick. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (170755-1) PPP-170907-115058006

Left to right, Belgian veterans Christian Van Vebut and Johnny Willems. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (170755-1) PPP-170907-114956006

Crowds of families gathered to watch the HMS Excellent parade. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (170755-1) PPP-170907-114901006