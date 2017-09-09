PICTURES: RFA Mounts Bay crew deliver six tonnes of aid to storm-hit territory

AROUND six tonnes of emergency aid has been delivered to Anguilla by the crew of RFA Mounts Bay.

The ship arrived in the British Virgin Islands at first light having sailed overnight from Anguilla.

815 SQN ground crew unload the DFID disaster stores from the Wildcat at Tortola airport. Picture: MOD

The crew undertook reconnaissance of the islands and brought the governor onboard the ship where he was able to dial into the Cobra meeting chaired by the prime minister.

The governor gave the PM an update of the current situation and the Mounts Bay crew is now delivering vital aid to the island.



RFA Mounts Bay's crew of more than 100 UK personnel has already delivered six tonnes of emergency aid and provided emergency support to Anguilla, the British Overseas Territory devastated by Hurricane Irma.

The crew of Royal Marines and Royal Engineers cleared the airport runway, restored power to the hospital and delivered emergency aid.