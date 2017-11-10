Pier’s tribute to war heroes

TRIBUTES are to be paid to the ‘fallen heroes’ who left for war from a city pier.

A wreath will be laid at South Parade Pier in honour of the soldiers who left the seaside site in the First and Second World War.

A two-minute silence will take place today and tomorrow, with people who want to pay their respects welcome to join.

The ceremony has been organised by Mark Laskey, owner of Best of British Food on the pier. He said: ‘South Parade Pier played an important part in both of the wars. So many soldiers set off from here.

‘It was said that when you stood on Portsdown Hill you could see the decks stretching from South Parade Pier to the Isle of Wight.’

