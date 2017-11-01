PO’s efforts to make ship safer are rewarded

A SAILOR has been hailed a ‘guardian of the seas’ for his efforts in making a Portsmouth-based warship safe.

Ryan ‘Nobby’ Halls has been recognised by the Royal Navy for his work keeping shipmates safe onboard HMS Westminster during her refit.

The 31-year-old Petty Officer is Westminster’s ‘chief bosun’s mate’ – the sailor in charge of seamanship, the safe operation of the ship’s fast sea boats and rope work when berthing or leaving port.

Since joining the Type 23 frigate, he’s effectively re-written the safety manual covering huge swathes of day-to-day living and working aboard Westminster – going far beyond his remit.

Staff at the navy’s headquarters on Whale Island, in Portsmouth, were drawn to PO Halls’ safety campaign, with Rear Admiral Chris Gardner presenting him with a Sea Guardian award – an accolade recognising navy personnel who have gone out of their way to promote safety and prevent accidents.

They say the dad-of-two’s work on board Westminster ‘set him apart from his peers’ and that he possesses ‘commitment and evident ability’, all of which has ensured that on his ship ‘a consistent positive and safe environment’ prevails.

Speaking of his award, PO Halls said: ‘I am very pleased to receive this award on behalf of my team in the seamanship department onboard HMS Westminster.’

During his decade-long naval career, he has served in the Far East and Somalia.