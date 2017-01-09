Polish warship due to sail into Portsmouth Harbour

POLAND’S newest warship will be calling Portsmouth home this week.

ORP Czernicki will be sailing into the city’s harbour this morning.

It’s the first time a Polish vessel has stopped by a British port in more than three years.

The vessel, which is staying in the city until Thursday, is readying itself to lead Nato mine defence task forces in the Mediterranean and Black Seas.

During the ship’s time in port, her sailors will mingle with the Royal Navy, learning about the Senior Service’s own minehunting tactics.

ORP Czernicki is the youngest and one of the most modern ships in the Polish navy.

Since her commissioning in 2001 she has served in a number of overseas missions, including operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom in the Persian Gulf.