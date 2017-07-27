Pompey Pals will lay wreath at Guildhall Square for Passchendaele dead

A CHARITY will lay a wreath to honour soldiers who died during the Battle of Passchendaele.

The Portsmouth-based Pompey Pals Project will gather at Guildhall Square on Monday morning.

There they will place flowers at the city war memorial to mark the centenary phase of Third Ypres, known more commonly as Passchendaele.

Gareth Lewis, chair of the Pompey Pals Project said: ‘As the country stops to remember those who served throughout the hell that became known as Passchendaele, it is right that we reflect on the sacrifice made by ordinary men from our region.’

Both the 14th and 15th battalions of the Hampshire regiment were in battle on July 31, 1917 – their casualties totalled 224 on the day, with 63 men being killed.

Portsmouth soldiers were involved in heavy fighting during August and September, when both battalions were hit by heavy casualties.

A special remembrance service is set to take place at Guildhall Square on Saturday, September 9.