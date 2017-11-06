Search

Poppy appeal launch to raise funds for service families

A SHOPPING centre has launched its official Poppy Appeal.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Susan Bayford helped The Royal British Legion to launch the appeal at Fareham Shopping Centre. The appeal raises funds to support servicemen, women, veterans and their families.

Manager at Fareham Shopping Centre Mike Taylor said: ‘This is an amazing, worthy cause.

‘The national Poppy Appeal raises vital money for ex-service people and their dependants.

‘The centre hopes everyone in Fareham will join us in supporting this year’s appeal.’

There will be a two-minute silence held at 11am on Saturday, November 11.