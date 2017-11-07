Portsmouth businesses urged to sign up to Armed Forces Covenant

WITH Remembrance Sunday just days away, businesses are being urged to show their support to the armed forces by joining a government scheme.

Portsmouth City Council has appealed to employers across the city to sign up to the Armed Forces Covenant.

The pledge is a commitment that businesses will support those who have served in the British military and their families, ensuring veterans are not disadvantaged by their service. The council is one of 407 local authorities to have signed up to the covenant.

A spokeswoman for the authority said: ‘By signing a covenant we have agreed to uphold the principle in that members of the armed forces community shouldn’t face disadvantage.’

For details on the employer recognition scheme, see armedforcescovenant.gov.uk. To sign up, visit the website’s ‘get involved section’.