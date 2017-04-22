Portsmouth charity offers dream chance to camp with Bear Grylls

SURVIVAL superstar Bear Grylls is offering two lucky fans the chance of a lifetime as part of his bid to mark the 10th birthday of a Portsmouth-based charity.

The international adventurer is running a contest in aid of The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity.

It will see entrants paying a small fee to be in with a chance to take part in an official Bear Grylls survival course in Wales.

As well as learning how to catch wild game, forage for food and picking up survival skills, lucky winners will also have the chance to grab a bite to eat with Bear around a camp fire and hear some of his survival tales.

The appeal is all part of a fundraising effort for the RNRMC, which helps families across the naval service.

Alasdair Akass, director of marketing, communications and fundraising at the organisation was thrilled to have the celebrity adventurer on board.

He said: ‘We at the RNRMC are delighted to be able to offer two lucky winners such an incredible experience.

‘Bear’s love of adventure has made him an internationally recognised role model and a fantastic ambassador for the navy where he holds honorary ranks, both as a Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Naval Reserve and a Lieutenant Colonel in the Royal Marines Reserve.

‘The money raised will go towards supporting vital projects that ensure that our sailors, Marines and their families and valued and supported for life.’

Alongside the top prize, contest winners have access to exclusive survival merchandise such as foldable flasks, T-shirts and signed books.

To take part in the competition, visit omaze.com/bear and donate a minimum of $10 (£7.81).

The contest coincides with the RNRMC’s Tenner for our Tenth campaign, which is encouraging donations of £10 by text or online payment. To help, see TennerForOurTenth.org.uk.