Portsmouth council bids for £850,000 to mark D-Day anniversary

A COUNCIL has put in a bid for £850,000 to fund events marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Portsmouth City Council is hoping to put on a programme of activities in 2019 for the anniversary and has applied for cash from the Libor Fund.

The local authority bid for Libor funding, cash from banks which broke banking regulations, as part of the D-Day Museum transformation project.

Councillor Frank Jonas, cabinet member for resources at the council, said: ‘D-Day is beginning to pass from living memory so it’s crucial we commemorate this important anniversary to keep the story of D-Day alive.

‘Should our bid be successful we have exciting plans including a drumhead ceremony, air show, musical performances and a veteran’s village on Southsea Common.’

Leader of the council Donna Jones added D-Day was a pivotal moment in the city’s history and it is important to commemorate the anniversary.