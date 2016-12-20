Portsmouth council leader urges unity after German Christmas market atrocity

The leader of Portsmouth City Council has said her ‘thoughts and prayers’ are with victims of a ‘probable terror attack’ in Germany after 12 people were killed by a lorry at a Christmas market.

The lorry ploughed into the market in Berlin yesterday, also leaving 48 injured.

German police believe the incident was a ‘probable terror attack’.

Donna Jones, leader of the city council, said: ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the German people at this terrible time.

‘There are atrocities going on around the world on a daily basis and the alleged terrorist attack in Berlin yesterday is yet another sign of the escalating situation across the world and particularly mainland Europe.

‘It’s important that nations are joined together for the fightback against terrorism.’