Portsmouth Harbour sealed off as torpedo is found

Portsmouth Harbour was sealed off on Saturday morning after an unexploded torpedo had been found on the sea bed.

Police sealed off up to 500 metres of the area after the wartime device was found at around 5am.

Investigations meant train and ferry services were postponed.

The torpedo was towed away from the harbour where bomb detonators are due to carry out a controlled explosion.

Public transport has been reopened.

Travellers have been informed to expect long delays.

Whightlink Ferries said: ‘The port was closed to all vessels at 05.00 as the Royal Navy prepared to tow the device out of harbour to carry out a controlled explosion in a safe area.

‘The 06:00 car ferry sailing from Portsmouth Gunwharf and 07:00 from Fishbourne were cancelled along with the 06.15 catamaran from Portsmouth Harbour and 06.47 from Ryde Pier Head.

‘The port re-opened at 06.25 and services have now resumed as normal with the delayed 07.00 St Clare sailing from Portsmouth Gunwharf.

‘Wightlink apologises for this delay to its sailings this morning.’