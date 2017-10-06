Portsmouth man charged in connection with prison riot

A 38 year-old man has been charged with prison mutiny after a riot at Lewes Prison.

John Udy, of Leominster Road has been charged along with five other men following the disorder at the prison in East Sussex last year on October 29 which required special officers to be brought in to quell.

The other men charged are Ross Macpherson, 28, currently of HM Prison Belmarsh; Steven Goodwin, 28, of Fairlight Road, Hastings; Shane Simpson, 29, of Arundel Road, Totton, Southampton and David Carlin, 25, of Tuxford Road, Kirton, Nottinghamshire.

They have all been summonsed to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on October 19.

Benjamin Drury, 32, currently of HM Prison Bristol, has been summoned to appear before the same court charged with criminal damage linked to the disorder.