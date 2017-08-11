Portsmouth MP gets tour of US aircraft carrier

LABOUR MP Stephen Morgan flew out to the American warship USS George HW Bush.

The Portsmouth South politician went to see the aircraft carrier during its exercise Saxon Warrior off the coast of Scotland.

The ship, which was harboured off Stokes Bay in Gosport earlier this month, is taking part in the Nato war games which includes more than 60 Royal Navy and Royal Marine personnel.

Mr Morgan said: ‘It was a privilege to be able to fly out to Scotland with our armed forces to get a better idea of what our new carrier strike group will be capable of.

‘As Portsmouth prepares to welcome HMS Queen Elizabeth, it is very useful to see how our military work with our US partners on conflict prevention and the defence of our nations.

‘I’m sure I’m joined by people across Portsmouth in my pride that the carrier’s imminent arrival confirms the status of our city as the home of the Royal Navy.’

Mr Morgan met with the senior command team of the UK carrier strike group and visited the flight decks and hangar bays.

Earlier this week HMS Queen Elizabeth, which is due into Portsmouth next week, sailed alongside the exercise which included Portsmouth-based Type 23 Frigates HMS Westminster and HMS Iron Duke.