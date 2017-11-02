Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt tipped for defence secretary job

Have your say

FOLLOWING the resignation of Sir Michael Fallon due to allegations of improper behaviour, several MPs have been considered as potential considerations for the role including Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt.

The work and pensions minister is a former defence minister and is a Royal Navy reservist.

Political editor at the BBC Laura Kuenssberg tweeted: ‘Penny Mordaunt former defence minister also being tipped, currently at DWP - lots more names will swirl around before we know for sure.’

Other contenders include Sir Alan Duncan, currently Boris Johnson’s deputy in the Foreign Office, security minister Ben Wallace and Tobias Ellwood, a junior minister in the Ministry of Defence.