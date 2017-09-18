Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan calls for parliamentary debate on armed forces pay

A CITY MP has given his backing for a debate to be held in the House of Commons over armed forces pay.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, has signed an early-day motion calling for ministers to debate the issue of ending the public sector pay gap.

As of last night, he was one of five Labour MPs to sign the motion for the debate.

The motion states that the pay of armed forces personnel has been capped at one per cent for this year and that it represents another below-inflation pay settlement.

It calls on the government to give forces personnel a ‘fair pay rise.’

Last week, the MP gave his maiden speech in Parliament during the debate on public sector pay, in which he paid tribute to the city’s workers.