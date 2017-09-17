Portsmouth MPs show their support of frigate campaign

CITY MPs are throwing their weight behind the campaign to have all the Royal Navy’s new frigates in Portsmouth.

Labour MP Stephen Morgan said he was happy to unite with the Tories in a cross-party bid to secure the best deal for the city.

The Portsmouth South MP said: ‘As the home to the Royal Navy, Portsmouth has a special relationship with the nation’s Senior Service, which I hope continues for many years to come.

‘As the member of parliament for Portsmouth South, I would be delighted to join cross-party efforts to secure the very best deal for our great city from government, because that’s what Portsmouth people deserve.’

The campaign looks to secure all eight Type 26 frigates and five Type 31e frigates in the city, replacing the six older Type 23s when they go out of service.

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, was certain that, whatever happened, the naval base had a bright future ahead of it.

She said the government had a strategic plan for the three naval bases – Portsmouth, Plymouth and Faslane – to turn them into centres of excellence; submarines at Faslane, amphibious and oceanography at Devonport and the bulk of the surface fleet here.

‘We are building a bigger surface fleet, and a bigger frigate fleet, together with OPVs and new tankers and support ships,’ she said. Portsmouth’s future is secure, as is Plymouth’s and Faslane.’