Portsmouth naval training base in lockdown after terror threat level raised to critical

HMS Temeraire is in lockdown after the UK's terror threat level was raised to critical.

The Royal Navy's sports training establishment in Burnaby Road, Portsmouth has been closed indefinitely.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said: 'At a time when the country's threat level reaches critical, it is standard routine procedure across defence to close non-essential areas.

'We cannot provide any more information at this time.'

Both United Services Portsmouth Rugby Club and United Services Portsmouth Hockey Club were due to play at the establishment today.

The rugby fixture has been moved to Portsmouth Rugby Club.