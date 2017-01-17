Portsmouth sailor appears in court over racial abuse claims

A ROYAL Navy sailor serving on a Portsmouth warship has appeared at a court martial accused of sending racist messages to a colleague.

Leading Logistician Martyn McEvely faces a charge of racially aggravated harassment of the fellow sailor between January 1, 2015, and November 12, 2015.

The 35-year-old, who serves on board the Type 23 frigate HMS Iron Duke, appeared at Portsmouth Naval Base’s court martial centre, where he denied the offence.

Vice Advocate General Michael Hunter adjourned the case for a two-day trial to take place on Thursday, May 11.