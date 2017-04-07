Portsmouth South MP Flick Drummond supports US missile strike on Syrian air base

A Portsmouth MP today back the American strike on a Syrian air base.

Flick Drummond said President Trump was right to order the assault on the base that America says was used as the launchpad for the nerve agent attack on Tuesday that killed at least 72 people, including 20 children.

The Tory MP for Portsmouth South said: ‘I support this action from the United States and I was pleased the Prime Minister was told in advance.

‘My view is this was a targeted strike to disable the Syrian air force and prevent any more atrocities and so it was proportionate. It also sends a clear message to Assad that chemical attacks will not be tolerated.

‘The world has been sickened these last few days by the pictures and suffering of innocent civilians in Idlib and swift action was necessary.

‘Russia must now tell President Assad that a political solution has to be found immediately and a ceasefire called. We should then all turn on Daesh and defeat them together because in this complex situation Daesh’s ideology, which has no place in our world, continues in Syria and that must not be forgotten either.’