Portsmouth urged to celebrate its band of reservists

RESIDENTS are being urged to celebrate the area’s part-time soldiers, sailors and airmen to mark this year’s Reserves Day.

The nationwide event pays tribute to the thousands of men and women who are reservists in the armed forces.

Many individuals from across Hampshire and West Sussex give up their spare time to be a reservist.

Portsmouth has several reserve hubs, including HMS King Alfred, on Whale Island, and 295 Battery of 106 (Yeomanry) Regiment Royal Artillery, based at the Army Reserves Centre in Peronne Road, Hilsea.

As part of Reserves Day on September 8, the area’s reservists, as well as Cadet Forces Adult Volunteers, are being encouraged, where possible, to wear their uniform in the workplace.

Pat Arculus, chairman of the West Sussex County Council, said: ‘This day celebrates the selfless acts of individuals who go above and beyond what is required to support our Armed Forces.’

See www.armedforcesday.org.uk/reserves-day