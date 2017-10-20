Portsmouth welcomes pair of American warships

TWO warships from America have berthed in Portsmouth bringing with them hundreds of sailors.

United States Navy destroyers USS Mitscher and Winston S. Churchill have arrived in the city after missile air defence exercises with the Royal Navy.

Stock photo of USS Winston S Churchill arriving in Portsmouth Harbour

Commanding officer of Mitscher, Commander Brett Oster is on his second trip to Portsmouth, having been an Ensign on the same ship in 1999 when it made a similar post-exercise stopover.

He said the exercise was a great chance to ‘strengthen bonds’ with Nato allies.

‘We focused on air and missile defence and this was the first ever joint ballistic exercise we have taken part in with NATO partners,’ he said. ‘This was a great training opportunity for the USS Mitscher, and also the USS Winston S Churchill which is berthed alongside us while we visit Portsmouth.’

Visits to Portsmouth and London were scheduled for American personnel. About 300 sailors are embarked on the US warships.