Probe after claims of sailor snack sabotage at HMS Sultan

CLAIMS that sailors at one of the area’s military bases have had their microwaves and toasters vandalised to stop them making their own snacks are being investigated.

HMS Sultan has come under fire for the alleged action, which was revealed in a Facebook post on a popular military page.

Fill Your Boots – which has more than 135,000 followers – posted a picture showing a microwave and toaster with cut wires.

The post said: ‘Thought you might like to see this... HMS Sultan has cut all the power cords to the toasters and microwaves so lads stop cooking their own food.’

A spokesman for the Gosport shore establishment, due to be axed by 2026, said the site was aware of the situation and that an investigation had been launched.

Hundreds of people have since commented on the post, condemning the incident.

Ex-Paratrooper Alfie Usher runs the site and said it highlighted a clear ‘disconnect’ between the Ministry of Defence and service personnel.

Mr Usher – who is also the director of Forces Money, a tax reclaim specialist for military personnel, told The News: ‘This is just one of countless examples of a disconnect between the MoD and what’s happening to troops day to day.

‘They’re being told to eat healthily while having their cooking equipment taken away so they are forced to eat takeaways.’

An official from HMS Sultan said that every accommodation block at the military hub included basic welfare utilities.

In addition, the spokesman said there was a ‘pay-as-you-go’ dining facility for those based at Sultan. He added: ‘We can confirm we are aware of a post on social media relating to HMS Sultan.

‘The issue is the subject of an internal investigation and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment.’

HMS Sultan is the home of Defence School of Marine Engineering and the Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival School. It’s the Royal Navy’s main training hub for engineers.