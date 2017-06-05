Queen praises popular military museum

VOLUNTEERS at a museum has been honoured by the Queen.

Tangmere Military Aviation Museum has been awarded the Queen’s Award for voluntary service.

Set up in 1982 to remember all the RAF personnel who were based at the airfield, the museum has grown from strength to strength.

It is staffed entirely by volunteers and is now of the UK’s most successful aviation museums.

Group Captain David Baron, chairman of the museum’s trust, said he was ‘very proud’ of the 150 volunteers and praised their ‘dedication and skills’.