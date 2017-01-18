Questions are raised over Royal Navy’s new general purpose frigate

PRESSURE is building on ministers to reveal how plans to build the navy’s newest breed of frigates are coming along.

Defence minister Harriett Baldwin has been urged to reveal what progress the Ministry of Defence has made in procuring the Type 31e general purpose frigate.

The question was raised by Scottish National Party MP Chris Stephens.

It comes amid on-going concerns over the plan to bring the new, lightweight breed of warships into service.

Responding, Mrs Baldwin said: ‘The programme is in its pre-concept phase.

‘This work is considering the capability the ships will need based on their role, operating environment and the threats they will need to counter.’