REVEALED: Photos from 5,000ft show how Queen Elizabeth dominates Portsmouth

THESE are the breathtaking aerial images snapped by an eagle-eyed Ordnance Survey operator during a flypast of Portsmouth.

Andrew Tyrell was on his latest mission to map the region from the sky when he spotted the gigantic HMS Queen Elizabeth alongside in the city.

Pictures of HMS Queen Elizabeth at Portsmouth naval base Taken by the Ordnance Survey mapping plane Picture: Andrew Tyrrell / Ordnance Survey

Pulling out his camera, Andrew took the chance to snap the 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier from above, showing how the future flagship dominates the city’s historic harbour.

Andrew said: ‘This was a great job to be on. I knew that we had Portsmouth as a site which needed visiting.

‘I was lucky that this job fell at the right time and that we had a clear window of opportunity with the weather to fly the city.

‘I feel extremely lucky to have seen the aircraft carrier from above – it’s not something that we normally see.’

Picture: Andrew Tyrrell / Ordnance Survey

Queen Elizabeth arrived in her home city a week ago.

The Ordnance Survey’s flying unit was tasked with capturing aerial imagery for two sites in the city – the naval base and the ferry terminal.

The team found a gap in the weather and flew at 5,000ft, taking high-resolution snaps of the dockyard during a 10-minute period before heading off to Chichester to capture more aerial imagery.

It comes just days after a series of satellite images of the supercarrier, taken from space, appeared on social media.

Picture: Andrew Tyrrell / Ordnance Survey

Queen Elizabeth is due to remain in the cityfor two months before she continues with her sea trials.

Tests of the F-35B jet will start in 2018.