REVEALED: Preferred date for HMS Queen Elizabeth’s Portsmouth homecoming

AN EXACT date for the arrival of the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier into her Portsmouth home has been pencilled in – weather depending.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to sail into the city on the morning of Friday, August 18.

The date is no solid guarantee, as poor weather could cause last-minute alterations. However, The News understands that that Friday is the desired day for the historic arrival of the 65,000-tonne warship.

On Monday the Royal Navy officially confirmed a six-day window, between August 17 and 22, for the 280-metre long vessel’s first entry into Portsmouth.

The announcement came weeks after dockyard sources revealed to The News that workers had been told to be ready for the carrier’s arrival on August 18, with other insiders claiming a window between August 18 and 23 had been named.

The navy has not confirmed an exact time for the momentous occasion, as this could change depending on the weather conditions.

However, the city council has said the floating fortress could enter Portsmouth Harbour at about 9.40am.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is currently on her sea trials.

Yesterday she met up with the US Navy aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush as part of Operation Saxon Warrior.

The war game is taking place across the British coast and involves 15 warships and almost 1,000 people.