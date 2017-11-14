REVEALED: The new luxury interiors of the Royal Navy’s biggest warship

WITH plush interiors and fine leather seats, one would be forgiven for thinking this is the lobby of a top hotel.

But the brightly polished floors of this room are in fact the newly-fitted Wardroom on the nation’s biggest warship ever built, HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The Wardroom in HMS Queen Elizabeth

The newly-revealed photos show some of the luxury fittings officers on the 65,000-tonne aircraft carriers can enjoy when off duty, with a TV and soft seats.

Tackled by Hampshire-based marine interior specialists Trimline, the conversion of the Wardroom was undertaken while the ship was alongside in Portsmouth.

The work also included enhancing the leviathan’s Flag Dining Room – a space reserved for VIPs and navy top brass to enjoy top cuisine produced by Queen Elizabeth’s chefs.

Captain Jerry Kyd, commanding officer of Queen Elizabeth, said the new interior would send a strong message when the ship begins her diplomatic missions in the future.

The ship's crest in the Wardroom

‘HMS Queen Elizabeth is principally a fighting ship but her diplomatic role in carrying the flag for the nation is also vital,’ he said.

‘Trimline’s impressive transformation of the Wardroom and flag area will significantly enhance our ability to promote the UK and further extend its influence around the world.

‘These areas will also act as home to ship’s officers who are deployed away from their families for many months at a time.’

It took three weeks to complete the work on the two rooms, with Trimline working with the Ministry of Defence and the ship’s company to create the areas.

The TV Lounge inside the ship has plenty of seats

As part of that, a new bar was crafted and a commissioned copy of the ship’s crest was designed, that forms the centrepiece of the Wardroom’s walkway.

Gary Oliver, chairman of the Southampton-based design firm, said: ‘We were delighted to be invited to undertake such an important project.

‘Trimline is a company with strong British values and to work on board the newest and largest warship ever built for the Royal Navy was a huge privilege.

‘We believe the results truly befit the important role the ship will play for many years to come.’

HMS Queen Elizabeth is the first of two Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers to be built for the navy. The other is HMS Prince of Wales.

Both of the vessels will be based in Portsmouth, with Prince of Wales expected to make her first entry to the city in 2019.

Queen Elizabeth left Portsmouth last month to begin her final phase of sea trials.

She is expected to begin flight trials of the new F-35b Lightning II stealth jet in America, in early 2018.