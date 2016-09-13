Revolutionary new technology could ‘improve Royal Navy’s fleet management’

NEW technology being developed by a defence firm could revolutionise the way the Royal Navy operates.

BAE Systems is leading a team of technology suppliers to develop software to monitor equipment, fuel and energy performance of a ship.

It works by analysing the vibrations of complex warships. BAE says the new kit could help the navy to ‘better manage its fleet’ and, ultimately, save money.

Chris Courtaux, head of engineering and energy services at BAE, said: ‘This technology will provide the Royal Navy with valuable information that will enable it to make better decisions about how it operates the fleet. For instance, reducing speed may save fuel, but could increase the wear to the engine if it sails below its optimum speed.’