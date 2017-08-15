Road closure warnings ahead of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s homecoming

ROAD closures will be in place across parts of the city when the Royal Navy’s new aircraft arrives in Portsmouth, the city council has warned.

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s is due to arrive in Portsmouth tomorrow morning, at 7.10am.

The aircraft carrier is the largest warship ever built by the Royal Navy and has 700 sailors and 200 civilian personnel on board. PHOTO: Royal Navy

And in preparation for the historic occasion, Portsmouth City Council is urging people to avoid some roads on the island.

A spokesman for the city council said: ‘Tens of thousands of people are expected to come to see the 65,000-tonne carrier as it arrives.

‘This will cause significant disruption and people are advised to carefully plan any journeys taken on the arrival day and allow extra time to travel.’

People are being urged to walk, cycle, use public transport or Portsmouth’s park and ride services.

Road closures will impact the city centre, Southsea and Old Portsmouth.

City centre Closures:

Some roads approaching the Mile End roundabout, at the end of the M275, from the south will be closed from 4am.

There will be no access on to the Mile End roundabout from Church Street in the hours before and after the carrier arrival, apart from access for local residents.

Cornmill Street – between Lake Road and the Marketway roundabout – will also be closed northbound.

Drivers in Hope Street will only be able to travel northbound from Mile End roundabout, on to Mile End Road (towards the M275 and Rudmore roundabout).

People who usually travel out of the city via Church Street or Commercial Road will be diverted along Lake Road, Kingston Road and Kingston Crescent.

Some residents may find it easier to use alternative routes like the Eastern Road.

Southsea seafront closures:

Due to the high number of people expected on the seafront, part of Clarence Esplanade seafront road is being closed as a safety measure. The road will be shut between Clarence Pier and the D-Day Museum car park from 10pm tonight.

Unauthorised vehicles left in this area will be removed.

Old Portsmouth road closures and residents’ access:

Broad Street north of the junction with East Street and Bath Square will be shut. There will be no parking on these roads and any vehicles parked here will be removed. This closure will be in place from 10pm on tonight.

From 4am tomorrow only Old Portsmouth residents and businesses will be able to drive beyond the junction of High Street and Pembroke Road.

This is being done as a safety measure because of the large number of people expected to be visiting the area.

Only vehicles with valid permits for KA zone will be able to gain access to the following roads: East Street, Seager’s Court, Trimmers Court, Bath Street, West Street, Tower Street, Tower Alley, Bath Square, Bathing Lane, White Hart Road, Captains Row, Oyster Mews, Merchants Row, French Street, Oyster Street, St Thomas’s Street, Camber Place, Grand Parade, Penny Street (south of Pembroke Road).

Gosport

There are no road closures in within Gosport, but a temporary traffic regulation order will be placed in Haslar Road to stop all parking of vehicles from 4am until 12.30pm tomorrow.

For full details on parking in Portsmouth, see the council’s website.

For details about Gosport’s arrangements, click here.