Roar of 12-pounder naval gun to commemorate Trafalgar Day

VISITORS at a museum are set to be wowed by the roar of a 12-pounder naval gun to commemorate Lord Nelson’s win at the Battle of Trafalgar.

Fort Nelson will honour Trafalgar Day, October 22, with the firing of a fully-restored 12-pounder naval gun.

Uniformed detachments from HMS Loire and Ubique Right of the Line will fire the muzzle-loading, sea service cannon, which was commonly used by the naval ships at Trafalgar.

They will fire the gun on the parade at 11.30am, 2pm and at 3pm. The daily 1pm firing of the 25-pounder Howitzer will take place as normal.

Visitors to the museum on the day are invited to participate in two Trafalgar-themed insight sessions, which includes a bespoke handling.

There will also be the chance to handle a Victorian naval cutlass and discover some of the fascinating history behind each item.

The handling insight session will take place from 3.15pm while the session into 18th and 19th century naval gunnery will take place at 12.30pm.