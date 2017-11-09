Royal Marine dies aboard Navy support ship

WELLWISHERS have paid their respects to a Royal Marine who died on board a supply ship in Dubai as his body was brought back home.

James Holloway of 42 Commando died aboard RFA Fort Rosalie on October 29.

His cause of death remains under investigation although the Royal Navy have confirmed his death was not a result of operational activity.

On Wednesday, his body was repatriated at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire before it was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for a post-mortem examination to take place.

He was welcomed home by veterans who gathered at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Headington to pay their respects to the marine.

The marine was based at RM Bickleigh near Plymouth, Devon.