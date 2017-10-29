Royal Marines stage Corps’ big birthday bash in Portsmouth

THE Royal Marines Corps have marked their anniversary with a parade and a traditional cutting of the birthday cake.

Royal Marines celebrated their 353rd birthday on Saturday at HMS Excellent, in Portsmouth.

Sergeant Ray and DCGRM DCGRM Brigadier Haydn White ADC cutting the Corps birthday cake Picture: LPhot Sean Gascoigne

From fighting on the decks and in the mastheads at the Battle of Trafalgar, through Two World Wars, to the modern day, leading the assaults on the Falkland Islands and Iraq and operating in Afghanistan, they are an integral part of Britain’s defence and the Royal Navy.

Formed in the reign of King Charles II on October 28, 1664 as the Duke of York and Albany’s Maritime Regiment of Foot (or Admiral’s Regiment), the name Marines first appeared in the records in 1672 and in 1802 they were titled the Royal Marines by King George III.

Since then, Marines have taken part in more battles on land and sea around the world than any other branch of the British Armed Forces.

The cake was cut by Warrant Officer Wayne Rogers and Brigadier Haydn White.