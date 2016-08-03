Royal Navy chefs in Portsmouth cook up a storm at new competition

MASTERchefs from across the Royal Navy put their culinary expertise to the ultimate test during a new cooking contest in Portsmouth.

Teams of sailors from Portsmouth Naval Base swept the board in the competition, open to navy chefs across the fleet.

A total of 21 chefs took part in the inaugural two-day Portsmouth Flotilla Cook and Serve competition at Admiralty House – the naval base residence of the Second Sea Lord.

Each team of three had to prepare a three-course meal for four, with wine, in just 90 minutes with a budget of £95.

Triumphing on day one were the naval base chefs from Retinue Support Pool team one.

And in a stunning display of talent, the naval base’s RSP team two clinched victory on the second day of the contest.

Both of the squads won gold and best in class.

Team one was headed by Petty Officer Sid Wilkins, supported by Leading Chef Ben Williams and AB Steward Zoe Wood.

The successful team two was comprised Petty Officer Scott Furber, Leading Chef Martin Northeast and AB Steward Louise Bowman.

Chief Petty Officer Joey Murray, who organised the event with CPO Si Geldart, said: ‘We had professional judges and they said the standard was of the highest quality.

‘We now hope to make this an annual event, with more teams from ships and units taking part in the future.’

The other teams taking part were two from the new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth who won a silver and bronze medal, HMS Duncan (gold), Second Sea Lord/Fleet Commander (silver), and HMS Dauntless (bronze).