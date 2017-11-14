Royal Navy frigate called as two Russian warships enter British waters

Have your say

A ROYAL Navy frigate was deployed after Russia sent two of its vessels into British waters.

Anti-submarine destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov steamed through the Dover Strait – the narrowest part of the English Channel.

The vessel, which is one of the largest of its kind in the Russian fleet, was bound for the North Sea after having spent months in the Mediterranean.

Responding to the approach of the 7,900-tonne warship, the Royal Navy deployed one of its own Type 23 frigates to intercept it.

The British vessel, which navy chiefs have not identified, is the latest in a line of ships used to monitor Russian warships passing through British waters.

The navy confirmed a second unidentified Russian ship was also intercepted elsewhere off the British coast.

A spokesman from the navy told The News: ‘We can confirm a Royal Navy Type 23 frigate escorted two Russian Navy ships through the UK area of interest over the weekend.’