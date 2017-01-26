Royal Navy introduces new official tartan

THE Royal Navy’s Submarine Service has unveiled an official tartan to celebrate its century-old links with Scotland.

Woven exclusively by House of Edgar in Perth, the tartan has been designed to represent life inside a submarine and is available to all submariners, both serving and retired.

The Scottish patchwork has been commissioned ahead of HM Naval Base Clyde at Faslane, Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, becoming the UK’s single-integrated submarine operating base from 2020.

All of the UK’s submarines are to be based in Scotland.

This will mean the workforce at the base increasing to 8,500 by 2022.

Submariner Warrant Officer Stephen Thomson said: ‘The colour scheme of the new tartan has been designed to represent submarines’ environment.

‘The dark green represents the sea; navy blue, red and white to represent the colours of the Royal Navy.

‘Yellow represents the coveted golden “dolphins” badge worn with pride by all qualified submariners.’