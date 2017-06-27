Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier could bolster Portsmouth economy

PORTSMOUTH should brace itself for a potential economic boom thanks to the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier, an MP has claimed.

Yesterday marked the first day of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s sea trials, an opening phase which will last about six weeks.

The 65,000-tonne behemoth was accompanied by frigate HMS Sutherland as she sailed towards the North Sea.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, has welcomed the carrier’s successful start and said she was a ‘visible reminder’ of what the nation can achieve when it works together.

‘HMS Queen Elizabeth and her forthcoming arrival in our great city is an important milestone in the defence of our nation,’ he told The News.

‘The wait will be worth it, with the carrier likely to serve our country for 50 years and will be a globally-deployable platform for generations of future aircraft.’

He added: ‘Portsmouth’s economy is so dependent on the defence of our nation. I hope the new carrier will secure future investment and infrastructure for our city.’